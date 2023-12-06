FOX Local special: City Under Siege returns as DC crime continues to rise

City Under Siege was a popular FOX 5 franchise tackling the crime epidemic in D.C. back in the 80s as drugs, guns and crime rocked the district.

With numbers rising again across D.C., FOX 5 has resurrected "City Under Siege" -- but is crime in D.C. back to the same level we saw decades ago?

In a new FOX LOCAL connected TV app exclusive special, FOX 5's Maureen Umeh is taking a look at archival reports and talking to leaders today to answer the question - is D.C. a "City Under Siege"?

This comes just a week after the nation's capital recorded its 250th homicide of the year. City leaders continue to struggle to handle steadily rising violent crime rates.

Homicides are up 34% this year over last year. Over 900 carjacking offenses have been reported so far this year. Violent crimes are up 40%. According to statistics provided by the MPD, the number of homicides in the District so far this year is the highest in two decades.

As of Dec. 13, there have been 253 homicides committed this year in the district.

