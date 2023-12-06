Expand / Collapse search

FOX Local special: City Under Siege returns as DC crime continues to rise

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington
FOX 5 DC

City Under Siege returns as DC crime continues to rise

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh is taking a look at archival reports and talking to leaders today to answer the question - is D.C. a "City Under Siege"?

WASHINGTON - City Under Siege was a popular FOX 5 franchise tackling the crime epidemic in D.C. back in the 80s as drugs, guns and crime rocked the district.

With numbers rising again across D.C., FOX 5 has resurrected "City Under Siege" -- but is crime in D.C. back to the same level we saw decades ago? 

In a new FOX LOCAL connected TV app exclusive special, FOX 5's Maureen Umeh is taking a look at archival reports and talking to leaders today to answer the question - is D.C. a "City Under Siege"?

This comes just a week after the nation's capital recorded its 250th homicide of the year. City leaders continue to struggle to handle steadily rising violent crime rates.

Homicides are up 34% this year over last year. Over 900 carjacking offenses have been reported so far this year. Violent crimes are up 40%. According to statistics provided by the MPD, the number of homicides in the District so far this year is the highest in two decades.

As of Dec. 13, there have been 253 homicides committed this year in the district.

Click here to learn how you can download FOX LOCAL App for your Smart TV.

Introducing the FOX LOCAL App for your Smart TV!

FOX LOCAL is a brand new, completely free local news app that helps you Stay Ahead of news across DC, Maryland and Virginia. Watch FOX 5's in-depth reporting about current events in the DMV and beyond. Stream coverage of the biggest stories 24/7 on issues that matter to you. Get breaking news, traffic, weather, politics, sports, health and more. Watch LION Lunch Hour and the DMV Zone - and when FOX 5 isn't on TV, we'll offer streams of LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Weather. You'll also be able to stream other FOX TV stations such as FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX 2 Detroit - with more cities on the way! Beyond streaming, you also can get video on demand featuring clips from all of FOX 5 DC's shows including Good Day DC, LION Lunch Hour, DMV Zone, Like It Or Not!, The Final 5, In The Courts, On The Hill - and much more.