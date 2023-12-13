Capitals, Wizards owner, Youngkin, announce plans to move teams to Virginia

Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis, Virginia Gov. Youngkin, and other local leaders announced Wednesday an ambitious plan for a public-private partnership that aims to relocate the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards to a newly proposed entertainment district in Alexandria's Potomac Yard.

This groundbreaking move, set for 2028, hinges on the proposal being finalized.

The project would span 70 acres and would include a new global headquarters for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a state-of-the-art arena for the Capitals and Wizards, an expansive Monumental Sports Network media studio, practice facilities, a performing arts venue, and an enhanced Esports facility.

Leonsis emphasized the project's significance in a statement, saying, "Our commitment to evolving our teams and deepening community ties is unwavering. This expansion into Virginia offers an unparalleled opportunity to foster creativity and lead in sports and technology."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A rendering showing the newly proposed entertainment district in Alexandria's Potomac Yard that features an arena for both the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, and the global business headquarters for Monumental Sports & Entertainment (JBG SMITH)

"The opportunity to expand to this 70-acre site in Virginia, neighboring industry-leading innovators, and a great academic partner, would enable us to further our creativity and achieve next-generation, leading work – all while keeping our fans and the community at the forefront of everything we do," he added.

The plan also proposes revitalizing the existing Capital One Arena to become the primary venue for the Washington Mystics. The updated arena would continue to host music performances, and other sports and family entertainment.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Office sent out a notice Tuesday saying he would be announcing a "remarkable economic development project for the Commonwealth" on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Virginia lawmakers met to vote on the deal to bring the teams to Alexandria. Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslow told FOX 5 via phone: "We voted affirmatively to approve the potter of the project."

"This means it is moving ahead, but it still has to go through a whole legislative process," he said. "Final details still need to be worked out."

Since acquiring Capital One Arena, Leonsis has invested over $200 million in renovations, ensuring the venue remains a premier destination. The continued investment aims to secure its status as a vibrant hub in Downtown D.C.

Additionally, the Capital City Go-Go, part of Monumental’s franchise in the NBA’s G League, will maintain its home at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in D.C.'s Ward 8. This commitment is part of a broader engagement by Monumental, which has already contributed nearly $11 million to the community, surpassing its original ten-year commitment in half the time.

"Sports unite communities, and we aim to build a legacy that transcends generations, promoting prosperity for all," Leonsis said. "Our vision with this new venture is to create experiences that resonate with fans and stakeholders alike, marking a new chapter in our growth and community impact."

Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have responded by introducing a pivotal piece of legislation that sets the stage for a comprehensive $500 million modernization of the Capital One Arena.