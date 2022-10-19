Maryland gubernatorial candidates face off in FOX 5 forum

The midterm elections are weeks away and for many in Maryland — all eyes are on the governor's race.

The Democratic nominee Wes Moore and the Republican nominee Dan Cox both agreed to participate in a special forum with FOX 5 in a separated format.

During the FOX 5 exclusive gubernatorial forum, each candidate was asked the same questions. Some inquiries came from viewers, others were crafted by FOX 5. The candidates spoke openly about violent crime in Maryland, protecting transgender youth rights, schools, and more.

Maryland 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register

Find out where Cox and Moore stand on the issues below:

Maryland residents have expressed ongoing concerns about violent crime. From carjackings to robberies and shootings – as governor, what would you do to support police departments and reduce violent crime?

What do you think is the biggest priority facing Maryland schools right now, and what is your plan to address it?

Cindy in Takoma Park: "I wonder how the governors feel about protecting trans-youth rights?"

The State of Maryland has racked up a $2 billion surplus – 20% higher than expected. How should that money be spent?