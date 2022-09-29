Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees

State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland.

On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase.

The increase will take effect on November 1.

According to a press release, the adjustment is part of the governor's efforts to help the state government enhance workforce recruitment and retention efforts.

In March, the governor announced a first-in-the-nation partnership to remove four-year degree requirements for thousands of state job.

"After once again holding the line and bringing fiscal responsibility to Annapolis, we are able to take additional steps to honor our firefighters, law enforcement officers, nurses, and state employees for the meaningful work they do to change Maryland for the better," said Governor Hogan. "This cost of living adjustment will help state employees and their families with the challenges they face from historic inflation, and—amid the post-pandemic labor shortage—today’s actions advance our enhanced efforts to recruit and retain a talented workforce."

The governor’s action follow official budget projections that show the state is reporting a multi-billion dollar surplus for the second straight year.

Last year, the governor made a pledge to dedicate a portion of that surplus for state employees.