Capitol Heights man charged with child porn

A Capitol Heights man was charged with four counts of possession and one count of distribution of child pornography early Monday morning.

Timothy R. Walton, 57, was arrested by Maryland State Police shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Monday morning.

The investigation into Walton began in November 2023.

After serving a search warrant at Walton's residence Monday morning, a preliminary forensic review found multiple images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

The investigation is ongoing.