These are the DC area's top 10 high schools, according to US News

Three D.C. area high schools are ranked in the top 100 in the nation, according to a new report.

U.S. News and World Report's annual "Best High School Rankings" for 2024 was just released, reviewing more than 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states. Analysts categorized schools based on factors including state assessments, graduation rates, and college readiness, according to the report.

Two D.C. schools and one Virginia school were in the top 100 schools in the nation.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, VA ranked fifth in STEM High Schools nationally, and fourteenth overall.

In D.C., School Without Walls High School ranked #68 nationally, and Benjamin Banneker Academy High School ranked #96.

Here's the full list of the top 10 public high schools in the D.C. area, according to the report:

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (Alexandria, VA)

School Without Walls High School (Washington, D.C.)

Benjamin Banneker Academy High School (Washington, D.C.)

Walt Whitman High School (Bethesda, MD)

Langley High School (McLean, VA)

Poolesville High School (Poolesville, MD)

Thomas S. Wootton High School (Rockville, MD)

Oakton High School (Vienna, VA)

McLean High School (McLean, VA)

Marshall High School (Falls Church, VA)

Nationwide, Florida and Arizona ranked with the most high schools in the top 100 with 12, while California had 11.

You can see the full study here.