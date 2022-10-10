Maryland 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register

Marylanders will be able to elect a new governor, attorney general and comptroller this November — along with dozens of local mayoral races.

Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register to vote and more useful voting information for Maryland's 2022 elections.

Who can vote early?

Any person that is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Check here to see if you're already registered to vote.

If you're not registered yet but you are eligible, you can also vote during early voting. Register and vote by going to an early voting center in the county where you live and bringing a document that proves where you live. Click here to see what documents to bring.

When can I vote?

Early voting starts on Thursday, Oct. 27 and runs until Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7am to 8pm, including Saturday and Sunday.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7am to 8pm. Anyone in line at 8pm will be allowed to vote.

How can I register to vote?

Register to vote online here by Oct. 18

Register to vote in person by submitting a voter registration application by Oct. 18 at:

Did you miss the deadline? You can also register to vote by going to your county's early voting center during early voting, or on election day by going to your assigned election day polling place and bringing a document that proves where you live.

Here's what you can bring to vote day-of:

A MVA-issued license

ID card

Change of address card

Paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government documentation with your name and address

How do I vote during early voting?

You can vote early in person, or vote with a mail-in ballot by mailing it in or dropping it off at a dropbox.

Voting during early voting is just like voting on election day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and make selections on your ballot. There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot.

You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

How do I vote with a mail-in ballot?

For Maryland residents who want to receive their ballot by mail or fax, requests must be received (not just mailed) by Nov. 1.

Marylanders can request a mail-in ballot using this website. You can also fill out this form and return it to your local board of elections.

Check here to see if you're already registered to vote.

Where can I vote in person?

During Early Voting from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, visit an early voting center in your county to vote.

On Election Day on Nov. 8, visit your assigned polling place to vote.

Who's on the ballot?

Governor

Wes Moore, a Democrat, will compete against state Del. Dan Cox, a Republican. Moore, who was backed by Oprah Winfrey, was born in Takoma Park and served as a captain and paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne.

Cox, a right-wing member of the Maryland House of Delegates, has been polling behind Moore by more than 30 points according to recent polling.

A spokesperson for the Moore campaign told FOX 5 earlier this month they "have the momentum but we can't take our foot off the gas."

Attorney general

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, a Democrat, is running against former Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka, a Republican.

Comptroller

State Del. Brooke Lierman, a Democrat, faces off against Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman for the role of Maryland's top financial officer.

U.S. Senator

Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee.

Question 4: Marijuana legalization

Maryland residents have the opportunity to vote whether residents over 21 years old will be able to purchase marijuana products legally starting July 1, 2023. With President Joe Biden's recent executive order to pardon all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, the issue is top of mind for many this election season.

According to a study by the ACLU, between 2010 and 2018 Maryland was home to three of the top 10 counties with the highest rates of marijuana possession arrests in the country. If the ballot referendum passes, those who were arrested for possessing the drug could have their record expunged.