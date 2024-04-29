Expand / Collapse search

Toddler found alone on DC street overnight remains unidentified, police say

By
Updated  April 29, 2024 7:50am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

Toddler found alone on DC street overnight remains unidentified, police say

A toddler found alone on a D.C. street overnight remains unidentified, police say.

WASHINGTON - A toddler found alone on a D.C. street overnight remains unidentified, police say.

The boy, believed to be one or two years old, was found around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of S Street in the southeast.

Police say the boy has black hair in short twists and a pierced ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.

Toddler found alone on DC street overnight remains unidentified, police say