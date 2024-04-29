Baltimore liquor store sells $2M lottery scratch-off winner

A Baltimore liquor store sold a $2 million winning lottery scratch-off ticket to a man who stopped by while driving through the area for work.

Lottery officials say a Windsor Mill man bought the lucky scratch ticket at Busy Bee Restaurant, Bar and Liquors after he stopped at a nearby gas station to fill up his tank last week.

The Baltimore County resident scratched his ticket inside the store and revealed a "200X" mark, with a prize of $10,000 beneath the symbol. According to lottery officials, that combination meant the prize was multiplied by 200 – adding up to a cool $2 million.

"I didn’t think it was real and I still don’t think it is real," he told Lottery officials.

The unidentified financial analyst says he plans to use some of his prize to pay off bills but is undecided on how he plans to spend the rest. He told officials he only occasionally plays the lottery.

The Erdman Avenue liquor store will receive $2,000 for selling the prize.

This is the second top-prize winner on 200X The Cash game. The first winning $2 million ticket was purchased by a Frederick woman in January, but three top-prize tickets remain unclaimed.