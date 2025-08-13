Man accused of throwing Subway sandwich at federal officer charged with felony assault

The Brief A man seen on video throwing a sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer has been charged with felony assault. The suspect was arrested after hitting the Customs and Border Protection officer with a Subway sandwich. He was reportedly yelling at the officer prior to throwing the sandwich, calling him a "fascist."



D.C. U.S. Attorney General Jeanine Pirro announced on Wednesday that a man seen on video throwing a sandwich at a federal officer is now facing federal charges.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on 14th Street.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What we know:

According to police, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was in the area with other CBP agents and members of Metro Transit Police when the suspect, 37-year-old D.C. resident Sean Dunn, began yelling at the officer.

A police affidavit states that Dunn told the officer, "f*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!"

Officials say Dunn continued his conduct for several minutes before crossing the street and continuing to yell obscenities at the officer. He then threw a sandwich at the officer and ran away.

He was apprehended and was taken to the MPD Third District police department to be processed.

He reportedly told an investigator, "I did it. I threw a sandwich."



RELATED: 43 arrested in DC Tuesday as National Guard presence expected to increase: official

Charges filed:

Dunn is now facing a federal assault charge. Online court records don't list an attorney for Dunn.

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro put out a video on Wednesday addressing the incident.

"The president's message to the criminals was, ‘if you spit, we hit," she says in the video.

"He thought it was funny. Well, he doesn't think it's funny today because we charged him with a felony—assault on a police officer. And we're going to back the police to the hilt. So there! Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!" Pirro said before crossing her arms and smirking.

RELATED: Trump threatens to extend federal takeover of DC police beyond 30 days

D.C. takeover:

The president announced on Thursday, Aug. 7 that there would be an increased presence of federal law enforcement in the District.

The Metropolitan Police Department was placed under federal control on Monday as President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would also be deployed to Washington D.C., sparking reactions from leaders across the District.

"I'm deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, DC," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House. "And they're going to be allowed to do their job properly."

Trump formally declared a public safety emergency, invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to "take over" D.C. to make it "safe and beautiful."

He signed an executive order back in March aimed at beautifying the city. Several homeless encampments were also cleared out that month.

But according to police, crime is down significantly in 2025 with statistics showing year-over-year reductions in homicides, sex abuse cases, assaults with a dangerous weapon, and robberies amounting to a 26 percent drop in violent crime overall.

Reactions across the city:

The administration's takeover of the city has caused tension, with protests breaking out on Tuesday.

The demonstration, organized by advocacy group Free D.C., brought residents and supporters together, carrying signs and chanting against what they view as a federal overreach into the city’s home rule.

FOX 5 spoke to D.C. residents in Northwest following the intial announcement last week. They were overwhelmingly against the president’s plan.

"He should spend the money on better things," Elizabeth Abraha said.

"I think that is probably unnecessary," Patience Thompson said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke out on Tuesday, saying she doesn't support the Trump administration's decision.

"We don’t–and I think I speak for all Americans—we don’t believe it’s legal to use the American military against American citizens on American soil," Bowser said. "I think that’s a fairly widely held fact."

She added that the D.C. government and MPD leadership were not made aware of the plan ahead of time.