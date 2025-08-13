National Guard, federal officers on the ground in DC as Trump’s takeover continues

The Brief National Guard and federal agents are now patrolling D.C. amid Trump’s crime crackdown. Bowser met with federal officials Tuesday as some residents raised concerns over heavy-handed tactics. The White House says 23 arrests were made during the first night of the surge.



National Guard troops have been deployed across the District as President Donald Trump ramps up his federal crackdown on crime.

As security tightens citywide, Mayor Muriel Bowser met with federal officials on Tuesday to discuss coordination and strategy.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick spent Wednesday morning tracking the growing presence of federal officers. Federal law enforcement was highly visible throughout the day on Tuesday, with D.C. police and federal agents seen in Columbia Heights Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX 5 crews that Customs and Border Protection officers, some with faces covered, responded to two individuals riding dirt bikes. Residents described the response as heavy-handed.

National Guard troops were spotted in high-traffic tourist areas, including parks and monuments, as outlined by the White House. Officers from the DEA, FBI, and Homeland Security were seen walking the National Mall and parts of Navy Yard.

D.C. residents are raising questions about jurisdiction and authority. During a virtual community meeting, Mayor Bowser clarified her understanding of the deployment. "My expectation, though it can change, is that they will deploy the Guard on federal properties—that includes parks, monuments, and federal buildings," Bowser said on Tuesday. "For higher-incident areas, I expect federal surge officers—not National Guard troops—to be assigned."

In one incident, U.S. Park Police stopped a driver and investigated items believed to be from the vehicle, while another federal officer secured the perimeter.

According to the White House, 23 arrests were made during the first night of the federal surge.

