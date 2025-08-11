Free DC protestors rally in opposition of DC police federal takeover

The Brief About 150 people protested near the White House on Monday against President Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to D.C. and take temporary control of the police department. The rally, organized by Free D.C., featured signs, chants, and speeches criticizing the move as a violation of home rule. Free D.C. organizes next steps in protest of the deployment.



About 150 people gathered near the White House on Monday to protest President Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to the District and temporarily take control of the city’s police department.

What we know:

The protest comes as the president frames the deployment as part of a broader plan to address crime in D.C. and potentially expand similar measures to other cities.

The demonstration, organized by advocacy group Free D.C., brought residents and supporters together, carrying signs and chanting against what they view as a federal overreach into the city’s home rule.

Videos and photos from the protest posted on social media showed demonstrators holding signs reading "No Police State," delivering speeches and engaging in call-and-response chants just blocks from the White House.

"D.C. is our home. It belongs to the people who live here, and Trump can’t have it," said Free D.C. Campaign Director Alex Dodds.

Dig deeper:

The 1973 law establishing home rule grants D.C. the ability to elect its own government, but allows the federal government to assume control of local police under certain circumstances—a provision the president cited in his announcement.

What's next:

In a social post shared by Free D.C., they shared their next steps for protests across the District.

Organizers encourage participants to "Get visible and get loud," saying that silence is compliance.