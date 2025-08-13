Trump threatens to extend federal takeover of DC police beyond 30 days

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would ask for "long-term extensions" to the 30-day federal takeover of D.C. police.

What they're saying:

The federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department is only for 30 days, per Section 740 of D.C. Home Rule. Trump on Wednesday told reporters he'd be able to extend beyond the 30 days without Congress "if it's a national emergency."

"But we expect to be before Congress very quickly. And again, we think the Democrats will not do anything to stop crime, but we think the Republicans will do it almost unanimously," said Trump.

"We're going to be asking for extensions on that, long-term extensions, because you can't have 30 days."

The backstory:

President Donald Trump announced Monday morning that he is deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and placing the city’s police department under federal control in an effort to boost public safety in the nation’s capital.

"I'm deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, D.C.," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House. "And they're going to be allowed to do their job properly."

Trump formally declared a public safety emergency, despite recent data showing crime is on the decline in the District.