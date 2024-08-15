Police release timeline of missing Manassas mother's disappearance

Police released a timeline of the disappearance of Mamta Kafle, a 28-year-old mother and nurse who was last seen over two weeks ago, according to officials.

Kafle was last seen on July 31.

July 27: Mamta was last see at the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.

July 28: Mamta spoke to a friend.

July 31: Naresh last saw Mamta.

August 2: Police responded to a welfare check at Mamta's residence and spoke to her husband, who did not want to report her as missing at that time.

August 5: Naresh officially reported Mamta as missing to the police.

August 5-8: Case elevated to "involuntary/critical missing."

The information provided from police comes after friends of Kafle shared confusion and questions on the timeline of her disappearance and how long it took for police to confirm she was missing.

"July 28 probably is the last time she tried to contact me," friend Nadia Navarro told FOX 5. "It was a missed call."

She didn’t think anything of it until she saw a poster online saying that her 28-year-old friend was missing.

"I was like, ‘that’s strange.’ We had just planned a sleepover to see each other," said Navarro.

Kafle's husband, Naress Bhatt, said she works in healthcare and he now works in IT, so he’s used to both of them working long and sometimes irregular hours while caring for their 11-month-old daughter. He reported her missing five days after he last saw Kafle, according to the police's timeline.

Manassas Park Police say that between August 5 and August 8, detectives found a lack of recent contact by Kafle with her family, friends, employer, and on social media, and subsequently elevated her missing status to an Involuntary/Critical Missing Person.

While the police are continuing to search for Kafle, family and friends have planned their own search.

"We’ve purchased and vests. We are going to buy flashlights so we can start conducting our own searches," said Navarro.