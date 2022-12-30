Expand / Collapse search

Here's all of FOX 5 DC's 2022 recap stories and a few looks ahead to 2023

By John Colucci and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
2022 Wrapped: FOX5DC.COM Edition

While Spotify Wrapped told us what our most-played songs were so far in 2022, we took a look at our analytics tools to determine what stories on fox5dc.com were read and watched the most. This year, you (and much of the DMV - and even the nation) spent a lot of time on FOX5DC.com this year. From drama-filled trials (Johnny Depp and Amber Heard), to politics (Trucker Convoy, Migrants being bussed to DC), and crime (shootings in Virginia and Maryland, assaults on Metro), severe weather and (to make you smile) feel-good stories, these were the stories you were most interested in according to our metrics.

Over the past few weeks, the team at FOX 5 DC, our partners at LiveNOW from FOX and the FOX Television Stations' national team composed a bunch of great stories that look back at the year that was - and gets us thinking ahead to 2023. These are just a few of them. 

Looking Back at 2022

Looking Ahead to 2023

2022 & 2023 Recap Videos

Top entertainment stories from 2022

We're looking back at the top entertainment stories from the past year.

Breaking down the Songs of the Year 2022

USA Today has put together its list of the top songs of 2022. Producer Chris joins the LION Lunch Hour to tell us what songs made the cut, and what songs got snubbed.

#TheFinal5: Real or fake 2022 headlines

FOX 5's Final 5 program is looking back at the year that in politics in 2022. Producer Loreto joined the show to ask Jim Lokay, Tracy Dietz and Kelly Gibson to judge which outrageous headlines from 2022 were real and which ones were fake.

#TheFinal5: Reviewing the 2022 sports year with Boomer Esiason

FOX 5's Final 5 program is looking back at 2022, as we approach New Year's. To review the year in sports, Jim Lokay sat down with University of Maryland alum, former NFL star, and current sports broadcaster Boomer Esiason.

#TheFinal5: Reviewing the biggest political moments of 2022

2022 has been an interesting year in politics! Jim Lokay, Tracy Dietz and Kelly Gibson sit down to talk about biggest political moments of the year.

2023 Hair Trends

Jeannette talks with Yene Damtew, a hairstylist and salon owner about new hair trends going into the new year, 2023.

What's "in" and "out" heading into 2023?

The Washington Post has released their list of what's "in" and what's "out" as we leave 2022 behind, and reporter Maura Judkis joins FOX 5 to break it all down.

Wedding Trends going into 2023

What are some of the different ways weddings will take place into 2023? Erin talks to Gabriella Rello Duffy, Editorial Director at Brides Magazine all about it.

Travel trends for 2023

The new year comes with new dreams of vacation during a time when demand isn't slowing down. Expedia travel expert Melanie Fish joins FOX to share what travel trends to look out for in the new year.

New Virginia laws starting in 2023

There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.

By the way, LiveNOW from FOX will be hosting a special New Year's Eve show streaming online and airing on FOX 5 DC beginning at 11:30 PM on December 31st! 