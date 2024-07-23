Man wearing Lilo and Stitch hat wanted for indecent conduct on Sligo Creek Trail

article

Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen wearing a blue Disney Lilo and Stitch bucket-style hat.

The suspect is accused of multiple incidents of indecent conduct reported on Sunday, July 14, along the Sligo Creek Trail in Takoma Park.

Police believe the incidents occurred between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m., when three female joggers were approached by a young man who was reportedly masturbating. The joggers were able to scare off the suspect, who then ran off along the trail.

In response to these alarming events, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police have stepped up patrols in the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 17 to 23 years old. In addition to having on the Lilo and Stitch bucket cap, the man was also seen wearing a white t-shirt, black and red basketball shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Park Police Tip Line.