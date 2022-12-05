We wrapped up our top stories (so far) in 2022

While Spotify Wrapped told us what our most-played songs were so far in 2022, we took a look at our analytics tools to determine what stories on fox5dc.com were read and watched the most.

This year, you (and much of the DMV - and even the nation) spent a lot of time on FOX5DC.com this year. From drama-filled trials (Johnny Depp and Amber Heard), to politics (Trucker Convoy, Migrants being bussed to DC), and crime (shootings in Virginia and Maryland, assaults on Metro), severe weather and (to make you smile) feel-good stories, these were the stories you were most interested in according to our metrics.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's reference to Kate Moss may 'blow up in her face,' expert says

Trucker Convoy aimed at shutting down DC's Beltway

READ MORE: Trucker convoys aim to shut DC’s Capital Beltway this week, organizer says

The Virginia Walmart shooting

READ MORE: Virginia Walmart Shooting: 31-year-old employee Andre Bing accused of killing 6 people, himself

The Smithsburg shooting

READ MORE: Maryland mass shooting: 3 dead, 1 hurt after Smithsburg manufacturing facility shooting

You wanted to know what was going on in your community.

From crime…

'Disturbing' video shows a woman being attacked, pushed off a DC Metrobus

To politics…

2 buses of migrants dropped off outside VP Harris’s residence near Naval Observatory in DC

To school closings and severe weather…

WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION: MLK Jr. weekend could see snowfall

But you also loved feel-good stories…

Montgomery County woman in need of kidney receives life-saving gift

Montgomery County humanitarian group helps Ukrainian refugees crossing Romanian border

Arlington man runs cross country to raise money for clean water

WATCH: Virginia father surprises 3 children at school after year-long deployment

Thanks for spending 2022 with us and there's much more to come throughout the rest of the year and into 2023!



