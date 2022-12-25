Expand / Collapse search

New year, new you: Fitness tips for 2023

By and Fox 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - If you're looking to get into better shape in 2023, FOX 5 spoke with personal trainers and fitness experts across the DMV for tips, tricks and workouts to add to your routine. 

Upper body and lower body workout

FOX 5's Erin Como met with Faris Hahn and Elise Harris for new exercises to work the arms and lower body. 

 Total body kettlebell workout

Joanne Briggs from Onelife Fitness demonstrated how to work out your entire body using a kettlebell.

Abs and core workout

It's vital to work out your core group muscles, and Erin Como's very own personal trainer Bruce Angel showed how to do his favorite core strengthening exercises. 

