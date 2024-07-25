Kamala Harris releases first presidential campaign video featuring Beyoncé's song, 'Freedom'

Vice President Kamala Harris has released the first video of her presidential campaign, featuring Beyoncé's song, "Freedom."

CNN reports when Harris walked into her campaign headquarters on July 22, Monday night, for her first official visit, she did it to Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade track "Freedom." A source told CNN that Harris’ team got approval from the singer’s reps to use the song throughout her surprise second presidential bid.

This comes just a day after President Joe Biden's first address since his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and passed the baton to his second-in-command, VP Harris.

Related article

The star's mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to express her stamp of approval for Harris.

"New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!!" Knowles wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her with Harris. "Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden, for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go"

According to an Associated Press survey taken in the aftermath of Biden’s decision to drop his bid for reelection, Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump.

Related article

During his address, Biden explained his rationale for dropping out of the 2024 after weeks of insisting he believed himself to be the best candidate to take on former President Trump, whom he has called an existential threat to the nation’s democracy.

"The defense of democracy is more important than any title," Biden said. "Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. And that includes personal ambition."