Expand / Collapse search

From Northern Lights to the Solar Eclipse - here’s DC’s 2024 natural phenomena coverage

By
Updated  May 30, 2024 12:57pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region has experienced quite an eventful year for weather and natural phenomena - and there is surely more ahead as we get ready to enter the second half of the year.

Here’s a look back at what we’ve seen so far in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia:

Rockville Earthquake

Earthquake reported in Rockville, Maryland

A small earthquake was reported early Tuesday morning in Rockville, Maryland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A small earthquake rattled the DMV during the first few days of 2024! The 2.3 magnitude quake was centered in the Rockville area. No damage or injuries – but it shook us up!

January Heat Record

Record-breaking heat in DC

D.C. saw its first 80°F reading ever in January on Friday. FOX 5 meteorologist has the details and your weekend forecast.

D.C. set a heat record when we saw our first 80°F reading ever in January, breaking a mark set in 2018.

Snowy DMV Winter

Snow totals for DC, Dulles, and BWI: 1st inch of DC snow in 728 days

It's official! For the first time in nearly two years, over an inch of snow was recorded in Washington D.C.!

We had a below average winter when it comes to snowfall this year with only about 8 inches hitting the ground. While we didn’t get a historic blizzard, we did get some memorable snow days.  - like in January when we saw over an inch of snow hit the ground for the first time in nearly two years!

Meteor Spotted Over Maryland

Meteor spotted over Maryland

Did you see it? A meteor was spotted over Maryland Wednesday night. Video courtesy of Donald Bradner.

Hundreds up and down the East Coast, including many in the D.C. region, reported seeing a meteor flash across the sky back in February.

Solar Eclipse 2024

Air and Space Museum holds eclipse watch event

Hundreds gathered at National Mall this afternoon to watch the historic solar eclipse. FOX 5's Bob Barnard is out talking with DC residents and visitors about the exciting event.

People gathered at the National Mall in D.C., and in parts of Maryland and Virginia to watch the historic solar eclipse in April.

Solar Storms

Featured

'Severe' solar storm could trigger Northern Lights as far south as Alabama Friday night
article

'Severe' solar storm could trigger Northern Lights as far south as Alabama Friday night

NOAA upped the Geomagnetic Storm Watch from Moderate to Severe for Friday through Sunday. This is the first Severe Watch in 19 years. That could grace the northern tier skies with auroras but also trigger GPS problems, hamper satellite communication and black out high-frequency radio.

In May, severe solar storms caused some to have GPS problems, and satellite communication issues.

Northern Lights

Virginia sees rare glimpse of Northern Lights

The aurora borealis was visible from higher elevation in parts of Virginia Thursday night.

Also, in May, some near our area were able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Wildfire Smoke

Canada's wildfire smoke could impact DC region again

Right now, wildfires are burning across Canada, and over the course of the summer, that could be problematic for the District, Maryland, and Virginia. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a climatologist about the issue.

Wildfires burning across Canada continued to cause problems in the Washington, D.C. region earlier this year.

Tornado Leaves 5 Injured

EF-1 tornado rips through Virginia; 5 injured

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Rixeyville, Virginia, on Sunday night, and five people who were likely taking cover in a shed were injured.

Recently, a tornado in Virginia left five people injured as severe weather moved across the area. The tornado formed from a rotating severe thunderstorm that was detected by Doppler radar in Sterling, Virginia.

Moon Will 'Kiss' Saturn

Featured

Moon will 'kiss' Saturn on May 31 and other summer sky events to watch
article

Moon will 'kiss' Saturn on May 31 and other summer sky events to watch

On May 31, sky lovers can witness a stunning celestial event as the Moon will appear to "kiss" Saturn in the southeastern sky just before dawn, offering a rare and captivating visual spectacle for amateur astronomers and stargazers, with several other noteworthy celestial events occurring this year.

Looking ahead, sky lovers are in for a celestial treat on May 31, as the Moon will appear to "kiss" Saturn in a stunning conjunction event. This phenomenon occurs when the Moon and Saturn pass close to each other in the sky, creating a captivating visual spectacle.