From Northern Lights to the Solar Eclipse - here’s DC’s 2024 natural phenomena coverage

The Washington, D.C. region has experienced quite an eventful year for weather and natural phenomena - and there is surely more ahead as we get ready to enter the second half of the year.

Here’s a look back at what we’ve seen so far in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia:

Rockville Earthquake

A small earthquake rattled the DMV during the first few days of 2024! The 2.3 magnitude quake was centered in the Rockville area. No damage or injuries – but it shook us up!

January Heat Record

D.C. set a heat record when we saw our first 80°F reading ever in January, breaking a mark set in 2018.

Snowy DMV Winter

We had a below average winter when it comes to snowfall this year with only about 8 inches hitting the ground. While we didn’t get a historic blizzard, we did get some memorable snow days. - like in January when we saw over an inch of snow hit the ground for the first time in nearly two years!

Meteor Spotted Over Maryland

Hundreds up and down the East Coast, including many in the D.C. region, reported seeing a meteor flash across the sky back in February.

Solar Eclipse 2024

People gathered at the National Mall in D.C., and in parts of Maryland and Virginia to watch the historic solar eclipse in April.

Solar Storms

In May, severe solar storms caused some to have GPS problems, and satellite communication issues.

Northern Lights

Also, in May, some near our area were able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Wildfire Smoke

Wildfires burning across Canada continued to cause problems in the Washington, D.C. region earlier this year.

Tornado Leaves 5 Injured

Recently, a tornado in Virginia left five people injured as severe weather moved across the area. The tornado formed from a rotating severe thunderstorm that was detected by Doppler radar in Sterling, Virginia.

Moon Will 'Kiss' Saturn

Looking ahead, sky lovers are in for a celestial treat on May 31, as the Moon will appear to "kiss" Saturn in a stunning conjunction event. This phenomenon occurs when the Moon and Saturn pass close to each other in the sky, creating a captivating visual spectacle.