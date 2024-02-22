Hundreds up and down the East Coast, including many in the D.C. region, reported seeing a meteor flash across the sky Wednesday.

The American Meteor Society said it received 225 reports from witnesses as far south as Virginia, to as far north as Canada.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Meteor spotted in DC, Maryland, and Virginia skies Wednesday (Donald Bradner)

The fireball was spotted a little before 7 p.m.

Donald Bradner of Linden, Virginia captured the flash on his security camera.