WASHINGTON - Hundreds up and down the East Coast, including many in the D.C. region, reported seeing a meteor flash across the sky Wednesday.
The American Meteor Society said it received 225 reports from witnesses as far south as Virginia, to as far north as Canada.
Meteor spotted in DC, Maryland, and Virginia skies Wednesday (Donald Bradner)
The fireball was spotted a little before 7 p.m.
Donald Bradner of Linden, Virginia captured the flash on his security camera.