DC breaks January heat record

D.C. saw its first 80°F reading ever in January on Friday.

February 21, 2018, was the previous record holder for the earliest 80°+ day.

Dulles International also saw record highs fall today as temps climbed to 79° at the northern Virginia airport.

FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas says residents in the region can expect record warmth to close out the workweek, but much cooler temperatures and some weekend rain are on the way.

Temperatures should fall back overnight, and drop to the lower 50s and 40s.

Saturday should at least start dry, but then rain works its way into our region from south to north during the evening hours.

Rain could be heavy at times right into Sunday. Steady rains may exit in the morning, but clouds and drizzle should remain into the early afternoon. Then, an upper-level low will pass over our region, which could kick up another band of steady showers right around game time in Baltimore. Thomas says showers remain in the game-time forecast for now.

By late Sunday night, there may be enough dynamic cooling for even a little mix, though nothing is expected to stick.

An hot day in Washington D.C., on January 26, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Thomas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Highs Saturday in the 50s, highs Sunday chilly in the 40s and falling.

Next week should start off seasonally chilly, but mostly dry as well.