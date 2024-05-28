Tornado leaves 5 people injured in Virginia

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Rixeyville, Virginia, on Sunday night, and five people who were likely taking cover in a shed were injured.

The confirmation follows a ground survey conducted by the NWS in the affected area.

The tornado formed from a rotating severe thunderstorm that was detected by Doppler radar in Sterling, Virginia.

At 9:14 p.m., the NWS issued a Tornado Warning for the area, moments before the tornado touched down. Radar imagery also showed debris being lofted by the tornado as it moved through the region.

The tornado first made contact with the ground along Dunkard Church Road, approximately one-third of a mile west of Eggbornsville Road in northwest Culpeper County.

The storm caused significant damage to the area, snapping and uprooting several trees in multiple directions. As the tornado continued northeast, it crossed Eggbornsville Road, where additional tree damage was observed, including two dozen trees that were snapped or uprooted.

Despite passing over several homes and a church, no structural damage was reported.

The strong winds, however, overturned a large shed with five people inside.

A smaller shed was also overturned. Residents reported seeing the funnel touch down and receiving timely Tornado Warnings via Wireless Emergency Alerts on their cell phones.

Drone footage revealed a damaged path approximately 100 yards wide.

The tornado proceeded along Settle School Road, between Tolivers Forest Lane and Spring Hollow Lane, snapping and uprooting at least a dozen large trees. The storm caused further damage as it crossed Dutch Hollow Road. The pattern of tree damage indicated winds blowing in multiple directions, including against the storm's motion.

The tornado continued for another two miles, causing its final damage in the 9000 block of Monumental Mills Road.

A large beech tree branch, two feet in diameter, was snapped off, along with additional smaller tree damage, according to the survey. The last observed damage occurred just west of Rixeyville Road.