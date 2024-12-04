Trial set for husband charged with murder of missing Manassas Park mom Mamta Kafle Bhatt

The murder trial of Naresh Bhatt who is accused of killing his wife, missing Manassas Park mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt, is expected to begin in September 2025.

Bhatt’s charges were upgraded on Monday to include first degree murder and defiling a dead body, in addition to the previous charge of concealing a dead body.

Mamta’s supporters expressed their disappointment after Wednesday's hearing but acknowledged the lengthy process before the trial begins. Some oppose the March hearing that will determine whether the trial could be televised, but say it’s ultimately the decision of Mamta’s mother and brother.

The supporters pledged to attend every day of the trial and were visibly upset Wednesday when Naresh shook his head as the judge explained the severity of the new charges against him.

The court case is expected to begin September 8 and continue through October 2.

The trial dates were expected to be set on Tuesday but due to the unavailability of a Nepalese interpreter, the hearing was postponed until Wednesday.

Investigators have not located the body of Mamta Bhatt, 28, but her DNA was linked to blood found in the couple’s home, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo announced Monday.

"From the beginning, we believed that she was murdered," Lugo said at a news conference.

A search warrant executed while Naresh Bhatt was home with the couple’s baby revealed blood in the bedroom and bathroom, Lugo said.

Evidence suggests Bhatt dismembered his wife's body, leading to a defiling charge, he added. "I feel we have a strong case for not having the body," Lugo said.

Naresh Bhatt was charged with concealing a dead body three weeks after his wife's disappearance in late July and remains in jail. A prosecutor indicated in court that the amount of blood found in the home suggested injuries that were not survivable.

