Elias Rodriguez, accused of shooting 2 Israeli Embassy staffers, charged with murder

The man accused of shooting and killing two Israeli Embassy staffers is facing both local and federal murder charges, interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced on Thursday.

Multiple federal, local charges

What we know:

The suspect is 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez. He was taken into custody Wednesday night and Pirro said his first court appearance wrapped up Thursday afternoon. Rodriguez will remain in custody and a preliminary hearing is now set for 1 p.m. on June 18.

Rodriguez was charged in D.C. District Court with the murder of foreign officials, causing death through the use of a firearm and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder under the D.C. criminal code.

He could face the death penalty – interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said

"This is a horrific crime and these crimes are not going to be tolerated by me, or this office," Pirro said. Violence of any kind is unacceptable. Senseless acts that take innocent lives are intolerable. We will hold accountable anyone who inflicts harm on our families, our neighbors, the citizens of our nation, or the visitors to our great capital city. We are united in that purpose, and we hold strong against those whose reckless actions claim as victim any part of our community."

'This is the kind of case that picks at old sores and old scars because these kinds of cases remind us of what has happened in the past that we can never and should never forget," said Pirro.

"This is the nation's capital. We should all be proud of this capital. And the president wants D.C. safe. And I, and the partners behind me, are going to do everything we can to make people proud of this city."

Young couple gunned down

The backstory:

Just after 9 p.m., D.C. police responded to the area of 3rd and F Streets, NW, where a man and a woman had been shot multiple times outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

The two were later identified as 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim — colleagues, and a couple, just days away from a marriage proposal.

Before the shooting, witnesses reported seeing Rodriguez pacing outside the museum. It's not known how long he remained outside before firing the fatal shots but after the shooting, he allegedly walked into the museum and asked to speak with an officer.

According to court documents, he told a security officer "I did it." He was detained by officers and escorted out as he shouted "free, free Palestine."

The affidavit states that following his arrest, Rodriguez spontaneously told MPD officers, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed." He was reportedly holding a red scarf identified by one witness as a "Kaffiyeh."

What's next:

Additional charges are likely, prosecutors said Thursday, as authorities continue to investigate the killings as both a hate crime against the Jewish community and terrorism.

"Violence against anyone, based on their religion is an act of cowardice. It is not an act of a hero," said Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. "Antisemitism will not be tolerated, especially in the nation's capital."