FBI Director Patel calls killings of Israeli Embassy staffers an 'act of terror'

The Brief FBI calls killings an act of terror. Suspect Elias Rodriguez detained after fatal shooting. Officials reviewing suspect's writings, no ongoing threat.



Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel called the killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers an "act of terror."

FBI vows accountability

What we know:

"Last night’s act of terror has the full attention of the FBI. Targeted anti-Semitic violence is an attack on our core values and will be met with the full weight of federal law enforcement," Patel posted to social media on Thursday. "The individual responsible will be held accountable, and the Bureau will continue pursuing every lead until justice is served."

READ MORE: Israeli Embassy staffers killed: The final hours of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim

The two staff members, identified as 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim, were shot and killed Wednesday evening while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting. He walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, authorities said.

READ MORE: Elias Rodriguez: What we know about suspected gunman in Capital Jewish Museum deadly shooting

Suspect's writings under review

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said Rodriguez was interviewed around 1 a.m. and there is no ongoing threat to the public. He also said that the FBI is reviewing writings allegedly linked to the suspect and expects to provide updates on their authenticity soon.

READ MORE: Witness unknowingly spoke with suspected gunman after deadly shooting outside Capital Jewish Museum