Man, woman fatally shot near FBI field office in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot and killed near an FBI office building Wednesday night.
What we know:
Police say the double shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near an FBI office building in the 300 block of F Street, NW.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a man who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. They are unconscious and not breathing. Homicide was called and the pair was pronounced dead.
Be on the lookout:
Police say at this time, they are searching for a white man with a goatee, last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans. He was last seen on F Street.
