Man, woman fatally shot near FBI field office in Northwest D.C.

By
Updated  May 21, 2025 10:35pm EDT
2 people shot, killed near FBI field office in Northwest DC

D.C. police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot and killed near an FBI office building Wednesday night.

    • A man and woman were gunned down near the FBI Washington Field Office in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot and killed near an FBI office building Wednesday night. 

What we know:

Police say the double shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near an FBI office building in the 300 block of F Street, NW. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a man who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. They are unconscious and not breathing. Homicide was called and the pair was pronounced dead. 

Be on the lookout:

Police say at this time, they are searching for a white man with a goatee, last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans. He was last seen on F Street. 

This is a breaking story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 

