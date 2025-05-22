Elias Rodriguez: What we know about suspected gunman in Capital Jewish Museum deadly shooting

The Brief Suspected gunman Elias Rodriguez identified after fatal DC museum shooting. Rodriguez detained by event security after firing at victims. Case to be prosecuted by U.S. attorney’s office in DC.



The man suspected of gunning down two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. outside the Capital Jewish Museum has been identified by authorities as Elias Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago was observed pacing outside the museum Wednesday night prior to the shooting, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

After the shooting, he allegedly walked into the museum and was detained by event security, she added.

It was unclear whether Rodriguez has legal representation. According to the Associated Press, the telephone number for him listed in public records rang unanswered.

Rodriguez was interviewed early Thursday by D.C. Police investigators and the FBI, the AP reported. The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington is expected to prosecute the case.

An image of the suspected gunman who authorities say shot and killed two staff members of the Israeli Embassy outside of the Capital Jewish Museum.

Embassy staffers identified

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the victims as 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim. Lischinsky served as a research assistant, while Milgrim coordinated visits and missions to Israel.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio that Milgrim was an American employee of the embassy and Lischinsky was Israeli.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said the couple were preparing to get engaged. He said that Lischinsky had purchased a ring this week and planned to propose in Jerusalem next week.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim (Embassy of Israel to the USA)