2 Israeli Embassy staff members killed in shooting outside DC’s Capital Jewish Museum identified

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., who were fatally shot Wednesday evening after leaving an event at a Jewish museum, have been identified, officials said.

Embassy staffers identified

What we know:

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Lischinsky served as a research assistant, while Milgrim coordinated visits and missions to Israel.

The victims were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect, identified by authorities as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, approached their group and opened fire, said Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith Wednesday at a news conference.

Suspect detained after shooting

Rodriguez was allegedly seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting, then entered the building afterward, where event security detained him, Smith said.

As he was taken into custody, the suspect chanted, "Free, free Palestine," Smith said. She said investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat in the community.

The shooting occurred as Israel launched a new major offensive in the Gaza Strip amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

What do we know about Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim?

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were the two Israeli Embassy staffers killed in Wednesday's shooting. Lischinsky worked as a research assistant, while Milgrim coordinated visits and missions to Israel.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio that Milgrim was an American employee of the embassy and Lischinsky was Israeli.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said the couple were preparing to get engaged. He said that Lischinsky had purchased a ring this week and planned to propose in Jerusalem next week.

