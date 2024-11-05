Election Day 2024 live updates: What to know before you cast your ballot in DC, MD, & VA

Election Day has arrived, and voters across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the historic presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Polling places open in Washington, D.C. and Maryland on Election Day 2024. They will remain open until 8 p.m.

More than 81 million advance ballots have already been returned nationwide.

In D.C., Election Day Vote Centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots at any Vote Center, regardless of their residential address.

In Maryland, voters must vote at their assigned polling place on Election Day. Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line by 8:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

In Virginia, polling places will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

