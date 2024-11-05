Democrat Angela Alsobrooks voted Tuesday morning at a polling place in Maryland during the final stretch of a high stakes race for a seat in the U.S. Senate against Larry Hogan.

Alsobrooks was joined by her daughter, Alex, a first time voter, at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr, High School in Upper Marlboro.

The county executive of Prince George’s County could make history as the state’s first Black U.S. senator in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

READ MORE: Angela Alsobrooks vs Larry Hogan: Maryland senate race could swing balance of power

Alsobrooks has prioritized abortion rights in her campaign, saying one of her first actions as a senator would be to sponsor legislation to codify Roe into federal law.

"It’s my daughter’s first time voting, and in our country, in 2024, my daughter had a chance to vote for her mother and Kamala Harris," Alsobrooks said Tuesday after voting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Angela Alsobrooks votes in Maryland amid high stakes US Senate race

