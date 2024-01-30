Deadly DC carjacking: Suspect in DMV carjacking spree fatally shot by police

An alleged gunman who stole a Chrysler 200 after shooting and killing the owner at the onset of what became a violent string of armed carjackings across D.C. and Maryland was fatally shot by police Tuesday morning in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The suspect was shot early in the morning in the 7500 block of Annapolis Road in the New Carrollton area. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says two New Carrollton police officers were involved in the shooting. The suspect was initially hospitalized but later died. The officers involved were not injured. Investigators say two weapons were located at the scene.

The suspect who was killed was described only as an adult male from Prince George’s County. At a press conference Tuesday, D.C. Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said he had a minor criminal history in both the District and in Maryland. Preliminarily, Carroll said investigators believe that the man may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

READ MORE: Deadly carjacking near luxury DC apartments; victim shot over Chrysler 200

The deadly violence began Monday around 5:45 p.m. in the 900 block of K Street in northwest Washington. Police say the suspect entered a vehicle and shot a person inside before fleeing on foot. The victim was hospitalized. Carroll said witnesses to the shooting gave detectives information that helped them track the suspect.

Around 7 p.m., police say the same gunman attempted to carjack a person in the 1000 block of 3rd Street. The victim was able to escape unharmed.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Surveillance camera images of the suspect D.C. police shot a person in the 900 block of K Street and killed another during a carjacking on 3rd Street. (DC Police)

About 10 minutes later, in the 1200 block of 3rd Street, police say the gunman approached two people on the sidewalk and demanded their vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect allegedly shot one man before stealing his car, a 2016 Chrysler 200, and drove off. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The carjacked Chrysler 200 was later recovered in the Takoma Park area of Prince George’s County where it was abandoned by the gunman before police say he carjacked the driver of a Toyota Camry later that night.

READ MORE: 1 dead in shooting involving 2 police officers in Prince George's County

After abandoning the Camry, Carroll said the alleged shooter ordered a rideshare pickup and carjacked the driver who arrived behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue.

Around 2:30 a.m., authorities say they believe the suspect was driving the Nissan when he fired shots at a Maryland State Police trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle along Interstate 95 in Laurel. The gunfire struck the hood of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police say the gunman opened fire on a D.C. police officer's vehicle who was along the northbound lanes of I-295 near the 1st Street exit. The bullets struck the driver’s side door. The officer was not injured and was able to provide a description of the vehicle.

Carroll said D.C. police and regional law enforcement partners worked together through the night to locate the suspect.

By early Tuesday morning, the alleged gunman encountered two New Carrollton police officers in the 7500 block of Annapolis Road in Prince George’s County and was fatally shot.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

"The violence that we saw yesterday was senseless and tragic. We know two families are experiencing an unspeakable tragedy." D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at Tuesday's press conference. Police have reported 45 carjackings and nine homicides in D.C. so far this year.