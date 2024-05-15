Centreville shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

A person was killed and another was wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Fairfax County.

Police were called to the 14600 block of Route 29 in Centreville where they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe a possible suspect fled on foot. No motive for the shooting has been identified.