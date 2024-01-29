Deadly carjacking near luxury DC apartments; victim shot over Chrysler 200

Another random carjacking turned deadly in the District.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot and killed over his Chrysler 200 on Monday near several high-end apartment buildings on 3rd Street Northeast.

After receiving a call reporting the shooting around 7:15 p.m., the officers who were dispatched to the NoMa neighborhood said they found the victim "unconscious and not breathing."

Medics drove the man to a local trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers have roped off the streets in the area as homicide detectives interview witnesses, search for surveillance video, and gather evidence.

A cell phone video FOX 5 obtained — taken just minutes after the shooting — shows first responders appearing to do CPR on the man who was shot.

Detectives are asking the public to look out for a 2016 gray Chrysler 200 with DC license plates that reads GR 3248.

Earlier in the day, on the 900 block of New York Avenue Northwest, MPD said a man was shot on the sidewalk.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The department said that the incident occurred around 5:48 p.m. in the 900 block of K Street NW. The victim, however, was found about a street away on New York Avenue NW. His injuries are believed to be "life-threatening."

So far, detectives have not identified why this man was shot or who pulled the trigger. They've released a photo of a suspect, and are asking people to give them a call if they see him.

Check out the photo of the suspect below: