Red Lobster unexpectedly closes 4 Maryland restaurants, 3 in Virginia

Dozens of Red Lobster locations across the U.S. are on the chopping block, including four in Maryland and three in Virginia.

Restaurant liquidator TAGeX Brands announced this week that it would be auctioning off the equipment of over 50 Red Lobster locations that were recently closed as part of the seafood chain’s "footprint rationalization."

The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento, California.

It’s unclear if Red Lobster plans to shutter any additional restaurants in the near future.

On Red Lobster’s website, a handful of impacted locations were listed as "temporarily closed" or "unavailable" Tuesday morning.

Red Lobster has been struggling for some time.

With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

A potential Chapter 11 filing could help Red Robster exit from some long-term contracts and renegotiate many of its leases, unnamed sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last month.

Maintaining stable management has also proven difficult, with the company seeing multiple ownership changes over its 56-year history. Earlier this year, Red Lobster co-owner Thai Union Group, one of the world’s largest seafood suppliers, announced its intention to exit its minority investment in the dining chain.

Here’s a look at which locations will be closing:

Alabama

Auburn

Decatur

California

Redding

Rohnert Park

Sacramento

San Diego

Torrance

Colorado

Denver

Lakewood

Lone Tree

Wheat Ridge

Florida

Altamonte Springs

Gainesville

Hialeah

Largo

Orlando

Georgia

Athens

Roswell

Dublin

Idaho

Lewiston

Illinois

Bloomingdale

Danville

Indiana

Indianapolis

Elkhart

Iowa

Council Bluffs

Waterloo

Maryland

Gaithersburg

Columbia

Silver Spring

Laurel

Michigan

Fort

Gratiot

Mississippi

D’lberville

New York

Amherst

Kingston

Rochester

New Jersey

Ledgewood

North Dakota

Grand Forks

Oklahoma

Lawton

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach

Texas

Lake Jackson

Long View

San Antonio

Virginia

Colonial Heights

Williamsburg

Newport News

Washington

Silverdale

Wisconsin

Wauwatosa

La Crosse

The Associated Press contributed to this report.