Red Lobster unexpectedly closes 4 Maryland restaurants, 3 in Virginia
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Dozens of Red Lobster locations across the U.S. are on the chopping block, including four in Maryland and three in Virginia.
Restaurant liquidator TAGeX Brands announced this week that it would be auctioning off the equipment of over 50 Red Lobster locations that were recently closed as part of the seafood chain’s "footprint rationalization."
The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento, California.
It’s unclear if Red Lobster plans to shutter any additional restaurants in the near future.
On Red Lobster’s website, a handful of impacted locations were listed as "temporarily closed" or "unavailable" Tuesday morning.
Red Lobster has been struggling for some time.
With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection.
A potential Chapter 11 filing could help Red Robster exit from some long-term contracts and renegotiate many of its leases, unnamed sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last month.
Maintaining stable management has also proven difficult, with the company seeing multiple ownership changes over its 56-year history. Earlier this year, Red Lobster co-owner Thai Union Group, one of the world’s largest seafood suppliers, announced its intention to exit its minority investment in the dining chain.
Here’s a look at which locations will be closing:
Alabama
Auburn
Decatur
California
Redding
Rohnert Park
Sacramento
San Diego
Torrance
Colorado
Denver
Lakewood
Lone Tree
Wheat Ridge
Florida
Altamonte Springs
Gainesville
Hialeah
Largo
Orlando
Georgia
Athens
Roswell
Dublin
Idaho
Lewiston
Illinois
Bloomingdale
Danville
Indiana
Indianapolis
Elkhart
Iowa
Council Bluffs
Waterloo
Maryland
Gaithersburg
Columbia
Silver Spring
Laurel
Michigan
Fort
Gratiot
Mississippi
D’lberville
New York
Amherst
Kingston
Rochester
New Jersey
Ledgewood
North Dakota
Grand Forks
Oklahoma
Lawton
South Carolina
Myrtle Beach
Texas
Lake Jackson
Long View
San Antonio
Virginia
Colonial Heights
Williamsburg
Newport News
Washington
Silverdale
Wisconsin
Wauwatosa
La Crosse
The Associated Press contributed to this report.