Expand / Collapse search

Nearly $9 billion Union Station renovation could take over a decade

By
Published  May 15, 2024 3:39pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Nearly $9 Billion plan to expand DC Union Station underway

D.C. Union Station renovations could take over a decade to complete and cost close to $9 billion.

WASHINGTON - Plans to renovate D.C.'s Union Station take new steps forward.

Initial plans have been in the works since 2012 and recently have taken some new strides forward with images of the proposed vision for Union Station, along with an estimated renovation time. 

Image 1 of 4

Union Station renovations

Related

DC area ranked in the top 3 best summer travel destinations
article

DC area ranked in the top 3 best summer travel destinations

The D.C. area was named the number two best summer travel destination by WalletHub.

According to Axios reporter Mimi Montgomery, the proposed renovations could take over a decade to complete and cost nearly $9 billion.

The reimagined layout of the 115-year-old station will include underground spaces for pick-up, drop-off, and parking. The station will be transformed into a more sleek and modern building featuring new entry points, ramps, and potentially outdoor seating areas. 