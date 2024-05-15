Nearly $9 billion Union Station renovation could take over a decade

Plans to renovate D.C.'s Union Station take new steps forward.

Initial plans have been in the works since 2012 and recently have taken some new strides forward with images of the proposed vision for Union Station, along with an estimated renovation time.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Union Station renovations

According to Axios reporter Mimi Montgomery, the proposed renovations could take over a decade to complete and cost nearly $9 billion.

The reimagined layout of the 115-year-old station will include underground spaces for pick-up, drop-off, and parking. The station will be transformed into a more sleek and modern building featuring new entry points, ramps, and potentially outdoor seating areas.