One person is dead after a shooting involving two police officers in Prince George’s County.

The shooting was reported early Tuesday morning in the 7500 block of Annapolis Road in the New Carrollton area.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is at the scene where crime tape surrounded a nearby laundromat and police vehicles blocked roadways. Ramirez said two New Carrollton police officers were involved in the shooting that initially sent one person to the hospital. That person later died. The officers were not injured.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 1 dead in shooting involving 2 police officers in Prince George's County

The investigation appears to be focused on a Nissan Rogue that was in an empty parking lot nearby. Radio communication suggests that the vehicle and shooting may be connected to a carjacking, Ramirez said. However, police have not confirmed that information.

Ramirez said investigators are also looking into any possible connections between this morning’s shooting and a recent homicide investigation in Washington, D.C.

The heavy police presence has closed the intersection of Annapolis Road at Veterans Parkway. Drivers in the area can expect delays for much of the morning.