Shots fired at Maryland State Police trooper assisting disabled vehicle on I-95

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a Maryland State Police trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle along Interstate 95 in Laurel.

Officials say the trooper from the College Park Barrack was stopped along the lanes of southbound I-95 at MD Route 198 around 2:30 a.m. when the shots rang out.

Investigators say an unknown suspect was operating what appeared to be a black Nissan when they opened fire and struck the hood of the patrol vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the scene. One lane of southbound I-95 was closed during the investigation.