Shots fired at Maryland State Police trooper assisting disabled vehicle on I-95
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a Maryland State Police trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle along Interstate 95 in Laurel.
Officials say the trooper from the College Park Barrack was stopped along the lanes of southbound I-95 at MD Route 198 around 2:30 a.m. when the shots rang out.
Investigators say an unknown suspect was operating what appeared to be a black Nissan when they opened fire and struck the hood of the patrol vehicle.
No injuries were reported at the scene. One lane of southbound I-95 was closed during the investigation.