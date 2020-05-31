DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issues citywide curfew, activates National Guard

article

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew for D.C. Sunday from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday amid protests across the District after the death of George Floyd.

This comes after she said in an earlier press conference that she would not follow other cities in imposing curfew on residents, even after a violent night of protests that resulted in 17 arrests and a police officer with a broken leg.

Bowser told reporters Sunday that "the people who were destructive last night were not likely curfew followers," when asked why the District wouldn't impose a curfew like other cities including Minneapolis, Chicago and Los Angeles.

She has also activated the D.C. National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tensions escalated into clashes in D.C. Saturday night, as demonstrators hurled debris into lines of riot-gear-clad police, who responded with pepper spray and rubber bullets in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

In Columbus, Ohio, there were reports of arrests and tear gas being deployed. In Tallahassee, Fla., as dozens of protesters took to the streets, one reporter tweeted about how a non-police vehicle could be heard running over a person. In Tallahassee, Fla., dozens of protestors could be seen gathering.

RELATED: Protesters deface World War II Memorial and other National Mall monuments

The Lincoln Memorial is one of many monuments on the National Mall defaced during this weekend's police brutality protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has received national attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Saturday that “people do deserve answers, people do deserve accountability” while noting that he would be asking for a review of the Friday night protests.

“If someone did something wrong, they should be held accountable,” the governor said.

