DC National Guard assisting as police brutality protests continue across the nation's capitol

The D.C. National Guard stepped in to assist U.S. Park Police as protesters gathered across the District Saturday evening after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody this week after a white officer pinned him down by pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and on Friday was charged with murder. Three other police officers were also fired but have not been charged.

Police brutality demonstrations erupted in the nation’s capital Friday evening, causing the White House to briefly go on lockdown. On Saturday, protesters marched from the White House and then traveled down 15th Street Northwest.

A large crowd later gathered outside D.C. police headquarters where they chanted – among other things – “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace.”

FOX 5 reporter Ike Ejiochi described the demonstrations as peaceful, noting that protesters “covered the streets.”

While the incident occurred in Minneapolis, outrage could be felt across the country. On May 29, protests unfurled in major cities including New York; Denver; Atlanta; Chicago; Detroit; Houston; Columbus and Ohio.

The protests have resulted in hundreds of arrests and property damaged and destroyed. Chants of “I can’t breathe” were common, echoing the words that Floyd had spoken in a video just before his death.

The protests continued into Saturday as well. In Columbus, Ohio, there were reports of arrests and tear gas being deployed. In Tallahassee, Fla., as dozens of protesters took to the streets, one reporter tweeted about how a non-police vehicle could be heard running over a person. In Tallahassee, Fla., dozens of protestors could be seen gathering.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has received national attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Saturday that “people do deserve answers, people do deserve accountability” while noting that he would be asking for a review of the Friday night protests.

“If someone did something wrong, they should be held accountable,” the governor said.

