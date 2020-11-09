DC asks businesses to take down plywood used to board up

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration has asked businesses to take down materials used to board up in the days surrounding the election, saying there is no credible information that indicates upcoming violence.

Businesses can recycle materials by dropping them off at the Department of Public works station on Benninng Road Northeast. The business improvement districts will coordinate rollaway containers with DPW, the District says.

Christopher Rodriguez, director of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, says there are no credible threats of violence that would warrant keeping boards up.

"Our suggestion and our ask of the businesses is that given our threat environment that they should take down all the boards or cardboard that has been put up there," said Rodriguez.