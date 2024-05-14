Maryland Primary 2024: How to find live election results

Maryland voters are casting their ballots on May 14 in the presidential primaries and local primary races. Here's how to see the latest live results as polls close.

When do polls open and close in Maryland?

Polls opened at 7 a.m., with voters casting their ballots across the state.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. on May 14. If you are in line at 8 p.m., stay in line – you'll still be allowed to vote.

Where to find Maryland Primary Election results?

FOX 5 DC will have live election results after the polls close at 8 p.m. Come back to this page or visit the Elections section for the latest numbers.

Maryland Presidential Primary Election Results

Maryland Senate Primary Race Results

Maryland U.S. House Primary Race Results



