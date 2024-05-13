Rockville man faces rape, burglary charges; Teen victim's family speaks out

The family of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim is speaking out after police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting the girl inside her Montgomery County apartment.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department believe 33-year-old Eric Bacon broke into the family's apartment in Rockville on April 24.

It's unclear how he gained access to the building or got into the unit that afternoon.

Police say Bacon grabbed the 14-year-old girl's arm, allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone, and then sexually assaulted her in the living room.

Her family says she has autism.

After the alleged assault, exclusive surveillance video obtained by FOX 5's Shomari Stone, shows the suspect in a bedroom.

Police say he stole three watches, two gold necklaces, and a ring, and then left the apartment.

The girl's brother came home around 7 p.m., saw the suspect outside, and shot a video of him.

Detectives found Bacon a couple of days later, near the same apartment building, and arrested him.



The victim's aunt told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that she's still "angry," and has no clue how the man got into her home.

She said her niece is, "not good right now."

"[She's] still unable to sleep by herself. Someone has to be there all the time… [she's] just afraid of everything," the victim's aunt said.

Bacon is in jail right now, facing several charges, including burglary, first-degree rape, and home invasion.

Police say they believe that there are more victims out there. If you have any information, call Montgomery County police.