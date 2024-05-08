Maryland Rep. David Trone explodes in anger at FOX 5 when asked about his social media posts

Maryland Democratic Senate candidate David Trone exploded in anger that was aimed at FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald over the weekend.

The congressman boiled over when FOX 5 attempted to speak with him about a series of social media posts he put out on police, and the criminal justice system.

In a three-post thread on "X", Trone wrote that the justice system in Maryland is "racist" and that "increased police presence doesn't make everyone feel safe."

Trone’s campaign wouldn’t make him available to elaborate on the posts, so Fitzgerald tried to speak with him at B'nai Israel Congregation in Rockville – and that’s when the congressman let loose with a tirade of anger.

"I just want to say one thing: you should be ashamed of the journalism that you did yesterday," he said to Fitzgerald. "We had a 20-line tweet that was very thoughtful, and you took one line out of 20 – you, you took one line out of 20, and you should be ashamed of that kind of journalism."

READ MORE: Trone says 'increased police presence' doesn't make people feel safe

"And shame on FOX," Trone continued. "FOX needs to do, step up, and do real journalism, and you didn’t do it there. You were shilling for Larry Hogan. So keep shilling for Larry Hogan. If you want to do that – feel free to shill."

At one point during the rant, he accused Fitzgerald of not reading his entire post, saying "No, you didn’t. You didn’t. You’re just making it up."

Fitzgerald attempted to speak with Trone again as he walked to his car, but Trone did not acknowledge the request.

