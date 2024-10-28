MS-13 gang member found guilty of 6 murders; woman accused of killing mom; man shot at by Bowie police officer

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

An MS-13 gang member has been found guilty of killing multiple people in Northern Virginia following a two-week trial in federal court. Jurors returned their verdict in less than four hours on Monday, Oct. 21, finding Elmer Alas Candray guilty on 14 counts, including the murders of five people in Fairfax County from 2018 to 2022. Candray, 27, is originally from El Salvador.

The trial for the Maryland woman accused of murdering and dismembering her mother has begun. Candace Craig, 46, is charged with killing her 71-year-old mother, Margaret Craig, in May 2023. Craig is also accused of dismembering her mother’s body and burning it on a barbecue grill in an attempt to dispose of it. Prosecutors allege this was after an argument over fraudulent credit card charges.

A Bowie police officer has been indicted on multiple charges following a shooting last month when the officer fired his gun at an unarmed man during a traffic stop. FOX 5 obtained an exclusive interview with the victim Thursday, following the indictment. He says it's hard to relive the moment, knowing that the officer has been walking freely after this dangerous encounter.

D.C. police have released a theft warning about a recent rise in robberies targeting citizens, particularly young people, for their designer sneakers. The designer sneakers are often valued between $600 and $1200, and have recently become a target for thieves. This all comes just a week after three students were robbed at gunpoint for their $1000 Balenciaga shoes and Jordan sneakers in Southeast, D.C., according to police.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an MS-13 gang member in connection to a double homicide in Sterling. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis was in Leesburg with more.