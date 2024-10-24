DC police issue designer sneaker theft warning, amid rise in similar robberies

D.C. police have released a theft warning about a recent rise in robberies targeting citizens, particularly young people, for their designer sneakers.

The designer sneakers are often valued between $600 and $1200, and have recently become a target for thieves.

This all comes just a week after three students were robbed at gunpoint for their $1000 Balenciaga shoes and Jordan sneakers in Southeast, D.C., according to police.

Police are urging the community to be aware of this situation and consider the following safety precautions:

1. Stay Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be mindful of who is around you, especially when walking alone or at night. If you notice any suspicious activity, trust your instincts and move to a well-lit or populated area.

2. Walk in Groups: Thieves are less likely to target individuals who are walking with others. Encourage your children and teens to walk with friends or family members whenever possible.

3. Avoid Displaying High-Value Items: If possible, avoid wearing high-end designer sneakers or other valuable items in public, especially in unfamiliar or isolated areas. Thieves may be watching for opportunities to strike.

4. Use Main Roads and Well-Lit Paths: Stick to busy, well-lit streets and avoid shortcuts through alleys or isolated areas. Thieves are more likely to target individuals in secluded areas.

5. Be Cautious on Social Media: Discourage young people from posting about expensive items, such as designer sneakers, on social media, especially in real-time. Thieves may use social media to identify potential targets.

6. Keep Valuables Secured: If you must carry expensive sneakers or other valuable items, consider carrying them in a secure bag and avoid drawing attention to them.

7. Report Suspicious Activity: If you or someone you know is approached by individuals acting suspiciously, or if you witness a robbery in progress, contact MPD immediately.