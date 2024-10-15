3 students robbed of shoes in Southeast DC: police

Three D.C. students were robbed of their shoes, according to police.

Police believe the incident occurred in the 3400 block of 4th Street, Southeast. D.C. police say a call came in around 9:04 a.m. for the report of three students having their shoes stolen. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, wearing a Blue Moose Knuckle Coat, occupying a grey four-door Kia Hatchback with Maryland tags #5GC2290.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.