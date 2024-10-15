Expand / Collapse search

3 students robbed of shoes in Southeast DC: police

By
Published  October 15, 2024 10:46am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Three D.C. students were robbed of their shoes, according to police. 

Police believe the incident occurred in the 3400 block of 4th Street, Southeast. D.C. police say a call came in around 9:04 a.m. for the report of three students having their shoes stolen. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Featured

Teens robbed at gunpoint for $1000 Lanvin sneakers at school bus stop in Maryland
article

Teens robbed at gunpoint for $1000 Lanvin sneakers at school bus stop in Maryland

Two teens are believed to be the target of an armed robbery over a pair of luxury shoes in Maryland at a school bus stop.

The  suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, wearing a Blue Moose Knuckle Coat, occupying a grey four-door Kia Hatchback with Maryland tags #5GC2290.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 