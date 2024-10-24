'It's hard to watch': Victim speaks out after Bowie police officer indicted for firing shot at him

*WARNING: Some viewers may video in this story disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.*

A Bowie police officer has been indicted on multiple charges following a shooting last month when the officer fired his gun at an unarmed man during a traffic stop.

The community here has been asking for transparency since this happened and on Thursday, they got it: charges were filed, and body camera and dash camera videos showing the shooting and what led up to it were released.

On Sept. 12 at 8 a.m., Bowie Police Sergeant Robert Warrington came across a stopped vehicle with hazards on the left shoulder near John Hanson Highway and got out of his cruiser to help.

"Are you here to help her?" Sgt. Warrington asks the man.

"No, she's taking me to the hospital," he responded.

Moments later, he fires a single shot at the passenger who says he was getting a hat blown onto the road.

"Oh my God, what did you do? What did you do?" the driver screams out.

"He had a gun!" Warrington says.

"No, I don't have a gun!" the man shouts, lying on the roadway.

He fell to the ground but was not hit by the bullet. The shot hits a passing vehicle but doesn't injure anyone. Immediately, Warrington starts apologizing.

"Why did you do that?" the woman screams.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry," Warrington is heard saying.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bowie police officer fires at vehicle during traffic stop

FOX 5 obtained an exclusive interview with the victim Thursday, following the indictment. He says it's hard to relive the moment, knowing that the officer has been walking freely after this dangerous encounter.

"I'm a little heartbroken. It's hard to watch, you know?" he told FOX 5's Shomari Stone. "I have to relive this moment again and just knowing the officer is still at home and hasn't been arrested is really bothersome."

When asked what was going through his mind as the officer pulled out his service weapon, the victim said, "just cover and…just brace myself for any more shots I thought was gonna be coming, until I didn't hear no more."

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the grand jury indictment against Warrington. He’s charged with one count of attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, misconduct in office and two counts of reckless endangerment.

"It's important that those who have been sworn to protect and serve the public really value life and when actions of an officer or anyone, whether it's a civilian as well, show a disregard for life, the law is there to hold them accountable," Braveboy said.

Bowie City Police Chief Dwayne Preston says the right thing happened in court Thursday.

"I support the grand jury's independent, objective process and decision," Preston said.

For weeks, the community has questioned what led to the shooting and demanded answers.

Officials want to be clear the man who is shot was never charged, never arrested and has fully cooperated with the investigation. Bowie Mayor Tim Adams says transparency and integrity are key.

"We need to understand that everybody is held accountable for their actions and that's not prejudging anything but also knowing here. I'm proud of our police department and what we've done here," Adams said.

Warrington is a 12-year veteran on the Bowie Police Department. He has been suspended now without pay.

A summons was issued for Warrington following the indictment and he is not currently in custody. He'll be in court for a first appearance in the coming weeks.