2 teens shot in Southeast DC; 1 killed at Hyattsville laundromat; Tesla GPS data could help find Mamta Kafle

By
Published  September 15, 2024 2:39pm EDT
Crime in the DMV
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

2 teens shot near KIPP Legacy Prep School in Southeast, DC police say

Two teenage boys were left suffering gunshot wounds after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. Police say the victims are 16 and 17 years old. The two were taken to area hospitals conscious and breathing, suffering injuries believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

DC police boost presence after overnight burglaries and vandalism

D.C. police have increased their presence across parts of the city after a series of overnight burglaries and acts of vandalism. Officials say affected areas, including City Center, Georgetown, the H Street Corridor, Logan Circle, and north of Columbia Heights.

Laundromat shooting: 2 in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead in Prince George’s County

Two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting at a laundromat in Maryland on Sunday. Police say Alex Delgado, 20, of Silver Spring, and a 17-year-old male from New Carrollton, are charged as adults with the murder of 18-year-old Anibal Suazo of Lothian. 

12-year-old serial car theft suspect: 'They need to lock him up,' says alleged victim

One of the alleged victims of a young car thief whose crimes have been confounding authorities for months says the authorities need to "make an example" of the 12-year-old. 

Tesla GPS data could be key to solving case of missing Manassas Park mom Mamta Kafle

New details have been released concerning Mamta Kafle, the missing Manassas Park mom believed to have been killed by her husband. Police say GPS tracking data from a Tesla Bhatt reportedly sold days before he was arrested could have critical information stored. 

