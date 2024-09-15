2 teens shot in Southeast DC; 1 killed at Hyattsville laundromat; Tesla GPS data could help find Mamta Kafle

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

Two teenage boys were left suffering gunshot wounds after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. Police say the victims are 16 and 17 years old. The two were taken to area hospitals conscious and breathing, suffering injuries believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

D.C. police have increased their presence across parts of the city after a series of overnight burglaries and acts of vandalism. Officials say affected areas, including City Center, Georgetown, the H Street Corridor, Logan Circle, and north of Columbia Heights.

Two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting at a laundromat in Maryland on Sunday. Police say Alex Delgado, 20, of Silver Spring, and a 17-year-old male from New Carrollton, are charged as adults with the murder of 18-year-old Anibal Suazo of Lothian.

One of the alleged victims of a young car thief whose crimes have been confounding authorities for months says the authorities need to "make an example" of the 12-year-old.

New details have been released concerning Mamta Kafle, the missing Manassas Park mom believed to have been killed by her husband. Police say GPS tracking data from a Tesla Bhatt reportedly sold days before he was arrested could have critical information stored.