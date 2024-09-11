Tesla GPS data could be key to solving case of missing Manassas Park mom Mamta Kafle

New details have been released concerning Mamta Kafle, the missing Manassas Park mom believed to have been killed by her husband.

Mamta's husband, Naresh Bhatt, remains in custody in connection with her disappearance. Now, police say GPS tracking data from a Tesla Bhatt reportedly sold days before he was arrested could have critical information stored.

Bhatt’s defense team has requested that the Commonwealth Attorney turn over any evidence helpful to the case and their defense, including possible car GPS information.

This would not be the first time vehicle GPS tracking location has been requested and used to help solve a crime.

Back in May, in the Atlanta area, investigators obtained GPS location history on a rented Tesla to help solve a murder case.

"Law enforcement certainly has a right to obtain information when it’s relevant to a criminal prosecutions," trial attorney Jeremy Wilson said. "We’re going to have a lot more of these types of disputes going forward."

Bhatt’s public defender also wants any evidence the Commonwealth Attorney has favorable to the defense, including video from July 27 of Kafle getting into a car after work, plus cell phone and GPS data connected to both Kafle and Bhatt.

Investigators believe Bhatt killed his wife inside their home. FOX 5 obtained pictures showing blood stains throughout the home including on a carpet and on bathroom tiles.

Several searches have taken place in parks in surrounding neighborhoods but so far, nothing has been found.

Bhatt’s defense team is also requesting body-worn camera footage from all police welfare checks at the Bhatt home including on Aug. 2, as well as police reports on who was driving and who owns a car that picked up Mamta Kafle on July 27.

They also want Naresh Bhatt’s contacts and texts with police.

Bhatt is being charged with concealing a body and has been held without bond.